WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.