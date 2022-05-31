WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

