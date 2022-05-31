Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

