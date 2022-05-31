Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $131.19 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $33,211.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $131.19 or 0.00408531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

