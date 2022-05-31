Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.50

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 638427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at C$533,708.05. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

