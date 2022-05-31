Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000.

VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

