Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pontem worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Pontem by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

PNTM opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Pontem Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.