Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCNU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,209,000.

Shares of BOCNU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

