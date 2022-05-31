Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

OHAA stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

