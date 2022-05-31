Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,905,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCAU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

