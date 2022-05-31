Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Perception Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

PCCT opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.