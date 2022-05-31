Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $113,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,166,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

