Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,519,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,940,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,448,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

AEAE stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

