Whitebox Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCLE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.