Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000.
Shares of HAIAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.06.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.
