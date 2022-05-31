Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,952 TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPTD stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

