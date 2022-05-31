Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $41,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

