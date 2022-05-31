WHALE Price Down 5.7% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00007372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.01253116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 591.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.