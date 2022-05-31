West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,783 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $321.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.