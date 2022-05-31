West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $321.21 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.47 and a 200 day moving average of $389.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

