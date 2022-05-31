Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 610,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,380,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.