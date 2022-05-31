Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.21. Weibo shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 6,084 shares trading hands.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Weibo alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.