Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.21. Weibo shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 6,084 shares trading hands.
WB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
