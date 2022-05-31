WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $102.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,322. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.