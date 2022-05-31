WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. WAX has a market cap of $251.25 million and $28.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,876,492,462 coins and its circulating supply is 2,046,646,333 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

