Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $684,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 44,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,154. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

