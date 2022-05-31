Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,220. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

