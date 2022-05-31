Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up 3.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,870,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,637. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

