Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 10,754 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 377,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

