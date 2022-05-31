Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $964,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,351. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

