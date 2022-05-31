Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust makes up about 2.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,884. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

