Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 26,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,131. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

