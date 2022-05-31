Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,656. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

