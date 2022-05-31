Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 16,865 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,767. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.