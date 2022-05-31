Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 66,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,988. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.