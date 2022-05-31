Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WARGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

