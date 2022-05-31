Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

