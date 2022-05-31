Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,790 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,452,200 over the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.