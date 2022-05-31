Wanchain (WAN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and $1.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

