Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 319,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,129. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $355.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

