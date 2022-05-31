Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 53,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,677 shares of company stock worth $2,169,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.