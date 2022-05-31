Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last three months.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

