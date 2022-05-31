Wahed Invest LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 668,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Allegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

