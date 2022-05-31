Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

