Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gentex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.