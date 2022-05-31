Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,763,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

