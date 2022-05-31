Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

