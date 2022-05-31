Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,383 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

