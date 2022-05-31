Wahed Invest LLC Invests $152,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.