Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,520 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.