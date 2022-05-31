Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,521 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Hasbro by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

