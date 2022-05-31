Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.72. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.53. 10,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

